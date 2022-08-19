The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Friday, 19th August 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

Marion Acreman, Centre Manager at MacDonagh Shopping Centre, chats to us about Kilkenny Rose Molly Coogan who they are sponsoring for this year’s Rose of Tralee.

Edwina Grace was out and about this morning to kickstart the Graiguenamanagh Town of Books Festival. Hear the voices of those involved with the event.

Pat Fitzpatrick, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, chats with Sue about the lastest news in Kilkenny including the Ceremonies to 100th Year Death Anniversary of Michael Collins, Abbott Laboratories, and much more.

Our Friday Panel, Sean Butler and Pat O’Neill, look back on the week that was. We discuss the death of Michael Collins, The National Synthesis Report, the lack of services for autistis children and more.

Artists Bernadette Kiely and Vera Klute are both shortlisted for the prestigious Zurich Portrait Prize. They tell us about their background and art pieces.