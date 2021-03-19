The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 19th March 2021

The Way It Is;

Today, we talk to Manager of Gowran Park, Eddie Scally about the amazing performance of Irish Horses, riders and trainers at Cheltenham as the festival draws to a close,

Richie Kavanagh celebrates his birthday for the second year in Lockdown, we chat to him,

St Luke’s Cardiologist Michael Conway on AstraZeneca Covid 19 vaccine and those linkages with blood clots and strokes

GP Dr Paula Greally is with us for her last house call before she takes Maternity leave

Swimmers brave the river Nore,

And Deirdre Hickey on getting set for opening her new childcare business during the Pandemic