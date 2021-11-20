The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 19th November 2021

The Way It Is;

Two young people leading the way against pretty difficult odds, Sue chats to Darragh Cahill and his mother Claire about Darragh’s diagnosis and fight to have treatment for his Scoliosis

Erin who has Down Syndrome and her mum Sharon is with us later to tell us about Erin becoming an ambassador for a local beauty business

Michael Starrett Chairman of Nore River Catchment Trust chats with us,

As always Pat O Neill and Sean Butler will be looking back at the week that was.

Monica Hayes chats about a documentary made in India in 2009 about toilets,

and Justin Kwong on World Vasectomy Day.