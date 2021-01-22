The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 22nd January 2021

Today on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn,

St Luke’s Cardiologist Michael Conway talks to Sue about his frustration with deniers of the Covid Virus

He also talks about how he and St Lukes are doing and about the vaccine issue which has upset so many people at the hospital,

Songwriter Mick Hanly on becoming writer in residence in Carlow College,

Seamus Nugent on Women in Sport,

Our regular Friday call from Dr Paula Greally is back,

Margaret Newport, Senior Social Worker with Kilkenny County Council, on homeless services,

And Pat O Neill and Sean Butler reviews an eventful week