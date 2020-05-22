The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 22nd May 2020

On Friday’s show…the latest on the Leaving Cert with the Principal of the Presentation School Kilkenny. An end in sight for families of Defence Force members in the Lebanon. Tourism in Kilkenny…the difficult way forward, Sue chats with Colin Ahern, Manager of the Ormonde Hotel Kilkenny. Petronella’s Restaurant provides a takeaway service. Carlow GP Dr Paula Greally addresses medical matters and Q Health pharmacy in Castlecomer go online and finally it’s the end of Ramadan on Sunday – Eid Mubarak!