The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 23rd October 2020

On Friday’s Show

Anne Fleck-Byrne of Drakelands Nursing Home on Level 5 and how nursing homes are coping with the latest restrictions. Along with a reaction to the distressing situation which unfolded in a Galway nursing Home over the last couple of days,

Doing a mural with Dan Leo – Sue talks to 15 year old student and Foróige member Reese Kennedy,

It’s the 25th birthday of Carlow Kilkenny Samaritans, Sue talks to Teresa Brennan one of the groups earliest volunteers,

Dr Paula Greally on the latest with Covid 19,

And Minister for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne will launch our new series “ What has Europe Ever done for us?”