The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 24th September, 2021

The Way It Is;

The story of a beautiful young horse called Goldie, rescued from slaughter after failing to run fast enough, Mona tells us just how special Goldie is,

The crisis in early years care and education, we hear from two childcare professionals who say the system is broken. Laura Corcoran from Kilkenny and Sarah Taylor from Borris chat to Sue,

Our panel looks back at the week that was, this week with Pat Deering joining,

Young Irish Film makers have a media course and are looking for applicants, Gareth Hanlon tells us all about it,

PJ Cleere from Irish Disability Federation tells us about Make Way Day,

Jimmy Daly has been visiting Autism Unit Schools on his motorbike today,

And just breaking the Supreme Court has given An Taisce leave to appeal the Glanbia Cheese plant in Belview South Kilkenny, Matt O Keeffe and Jim Mulhall on this.

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/the-way-it-is-the-crisis-in-early-years-care-and-education