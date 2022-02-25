The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Friday 25th February 2022

The Way It Is;

We hear about Carlow resident Valentyna Luchki from Ukraine who is trapped in the war torn country,

Alan Seery of O’Neill Foley on the far reaching financial implications of the war,

Philip Sheppard on the sale of contents of Erindale House Carlow,

Kristina Doyle from Lithuania and Callan is organising a rally in support of Ukraine this evening in Kilkenny

Mary Dolan Manager at Cois Nore will be by to tell us about the great work they do,

And Pat O Neill and Sean Butler will be looking back at an extraordinary week.