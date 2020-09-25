The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 25th of September 2020

On Friday’s show, we talk to the John De Loughrey who sold the winning five and a half million euro lotto ticket.

Pat Durkin will bring us the Bird of the Month for the month of September

Ken Mc Guire chats to Author Nicola Halloran on her new cookbook The Wonky Spatula

We talk to Chubby Brennan on his monologue as part of the Zoom Bop Confinement Monologues,

Dr Paula Greally will be with us after five to chat about the restrictions and anxiety regarding the virus

Eamonn Cleere a disabled parking monitor in Kilkenny chats to us about Make Way Day

And Robert Grace from Graiguenamanagh chats to us about appearing on The Late Late Show tonight.