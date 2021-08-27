The Way It Is With Sue Nunn Friday 27th August, 2021

The Way It Is;

In studio with Sue Major General Kieran Brennan former Deputy Chief of Staff at the Irish Defence Forces with his perspective on Afghanistan,

St Luke’s Hospital General Manager Anne Slattery on the Covid outbreak at the hospital and a call to women and their partners to get vaccinated,

Gary Tobin a healthcare worker from Clashmore County Waterford took a lucky photo of a White tailed eagle that landed on his bird table during the week. He tells us all about it,

Sean Butler and Pat O Neill look back at the week that was,

Martin Quigley and Áine Fahy look forward to the Senior Camogie Semi-Final on Sunday at Croke Park,

And Ebony Masuku chats about the return to school during Covid.