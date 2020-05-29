The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 29th May 2020

On Friday’s show we hear some government proposals for the reopening of childcare…we get reaction to the separating of children in playpods…no social distancing for little ones under six…and no PPE to be worn by children or childcare staff. Plus, schools are to reopen at the end of August/beginning of September, Sean O’ hArgain Principal of Gaelscoil Osrai gives his reaction. The bird of the month is the long eared owl and one family in particular have made Mary Brophy’s home their home. GP Dr Paula Greally and solicitor Martin O Carroll on just what’s legal and what’s advice in the Covid regulations