The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 30th July 2021

The Way It Is;

We hear about a good day for Sam Watson and the 4×400 athletes who are through to an Olympic final.

Sue chats to Diarmuid Byrne on Sam Watson and Sophie Becker’s mother, who is from Fatima place in Kilkenny and who did her early training with St Joseph’s in Tullogher Rosbercon,

Paul McSteen tells us about his little daughter’s fall in the Castle Park yesterday and the long wait for an ambulance for her,

Pat O Neill and Sean Butler take their look back at the week, they talk, Olympics, children vaccinations and more.

Eddie Scally and Michael Walsh on Davy Fitzgerald stepping down from managing Wexford’s senior hurlers,

And Burnchurch are performing a live concert in the Rose Garden in Kilkenny Castle grounds on Sunday.