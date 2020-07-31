The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 31st July 2020

On Friday’s show, children waiting for assessment before they get vital services, we speak with Siobhan Wemyss, an educator working with some of these families who find themselves in limbo. Imam Ibrahim Ndoor tells us about today’s Eid celebrations, and is joined by Martin Coughlan, Marketing Analyst with the Farming Independent who talks about the importance of Eid to the sheep farmers. Musicians, Mark Colbert and Anthony Donnelly invite young people to some Music Generation courses. In our weekly health slot, Dr Paula Greally talks about menopause and perimenopause and Sergeant Gary Gordan demonstrates the Gardai’s newest, state of the art devices for combating speeding and drug driving…and Sue gets a drug test. Finally we chat with Mary Frances Rochford from the EPA on Ireland’s packaging recycling rates