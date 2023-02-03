The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Friday, 3rd February 2023

The Way It Is:

What’s the evidence that she really existed? Were there more than one St. Brigid? Carlow College Medieval Historian Dr. Liz Dawson discusses this topic.

Minister Malcolm Noonan talks about biodiversity and other subjects in his brief as government Minister. He reccommends some of his favourite hikes and walks in his constituency of Carlow Kilkenny.

Pat O’Neill and Sean Butler are back to review the week that was.

Edward Hayden chats about lunch with friends on Bank Holiday Monday.

And Dr. Tom Mc Grath tells us about Carlow College Annual Book Fair, a special book fair coming up next week in Carlow.