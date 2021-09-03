The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 3rd September, 2021

The Way It Is;

Matt O’Keeffe and Martin Bridgeman are in the hot seats today for Sue.

On today’s show,

Event managers Marian Flannery and Andrea Keogh on September Sounds and the excitement it is bringing,

John Rice chats about his acting career and his upcoming ‘One Man Show’,

It is Leaving Cert Results day, Ebony Masuku spoke to two students from Loreto Secondary School Kilkenny on how they feel after getting their results,

Pat O’Neill and Sean Butler look back on the week,

Jessica Traynor on Kilkenny Poetry Broadsheet,

John “Budgie” Poyntz chats all things sports with Matt and Martin,

and Shane O’Keeffe gives us a preview for the weekends sport.