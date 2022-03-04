The Way It Is with Sue Nunn, Friday 4th March 2022

The Way It Is;

We talk to Kilkenny Mayor Andrew McGuinness and Ukrainian Martha, about Ukraine and what citizens might be able to do to help, Peter Seymour is collecting for UNICEF to help those in Ukraine and is looking for volunteers,

Minister Malcolm Noonan with an update on the N24,

Edwina has been a schoolchildren’s peace rally,

Major General Kieran Brennan talks us through the week’s developments in that war,

Sue talks to the Moldovan Ambassador to Ireland about her country’s welcoming of refugees,

And Pat O’Neill and Sean Butler look back at the week that was.