Catch UpThe Way It Is
The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 5th March 2021
LISTEN BACK HERE
The Way It Is;
Today, we will see if the extraordinary law that has since last year forbidden people to name child victims will pass it’s final stage in the Seanad, Sue talks to a parent and Senator Michael McDowell
An appeal from the Order of Malta,
Sue talks to Darragh Whelan of Childhood Services Ireland on the reopening of the childcare services on Monday,
The Scholarships for the technological University of The South East, Dr. Brian Jackson on this.
Dr Paula Greally, on pregnancy during Covid
And Sean Butler and Pat O Neill on some of the big stories of the week,