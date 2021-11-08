The Way It Is with Sue Nunn, Friday 5th November, 2021

The Way It Is;

On Friday’s Show,

We hear about the Great Kilkenny Jail Break which happened 100 years ago this month, Eoin Swithin Walsh of Kilkenny in Times of Revolution tells us all about it,

If you are interested in possibly becoming a volunteer with Kilkenny Sub Aqua Club, they are holding an information and tester session next week, Colm Mullins of the club shares how we can try it out,

Davey Cashin talks Abba and Kilkenny,

Minister Malcolm Noonan joins Sue in the studio, he chats about Yesterday’s Climate Action Plan and COP26

Pat O Neill and Sean Butler look back at the week. Mayor Andrew McGuinness joins them to chat about the Kilkenny Abba song,

Shirley Trimble talks about The Annual Tommy Tyrell/Tom Madigan fundraiser tennis tournament in aid of the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team

And we find out about the Tinryland Christmas Village.