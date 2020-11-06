The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 6th November 2020

On Friday’s Show,

What Has Europe Ever Done for Us? We hear episode three, What Has Europe Ever Done for Diversity, the producer of the series Susan Clarke is with Sue in studio,

The US election is edging slowly closer to an end or is it as Joe Biden takes the lead in the crunch state that is Pennsylvania – Sue talks to Susan Mosse and Eric Derr, both Americans, both Democrats

Dr Paula Greally on the latest encouraging Covid figures

Kilkenny man in London James Carnew of Póg mo Goal talks about Soccer and Sewers.

And listener Emma gives us her opinion on Trump.