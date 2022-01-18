The Way It Is with Sue Nunn : January 18th, 2022

Joe McKeown, President of The Irish National Teachers Organisation spoke with Sue about the funeral of Ashling Murphy.

Proud Carlow man and musician, Derek Ryan, talked about his first gig of his 2022 tour at Mount Wolsley on January. He told Sue about his move to Fermanagh and his latest album “Carlow Tonight”. You can get further your details on Derek’s website

Dr. Justin Kwong spoke with Sue about the current situation as regards COVID-19 and answered listener health queries.

Sean Kelly, MEP for Ireland South, spoke to Sue about the election of Roberta Metsola, the first female President of EU Parliament since , who mentions Ashling Murphy at the end of her first speech.