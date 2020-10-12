The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 12th October 2020

On Monday’s show, Ireland Editor of Independent newspapers Fionnan Sheehan on what we might expect in tomorrow’s budget

Donal Croughan on Thomas Woodgate, officially the youngest Irish person, child in fact, to die in combat in the first world war.

Aoife Doyle with mental health resources a “tool box” for coping with continuing challenges, faced by us all.

See this link Aoife sent us on mental health supports and services during coronavirus.

The Carlow Councillor, Brian O Donoghue, who proposed to his beloved over the weekend

Women’s Bits- Monica Hayes series on women’s stories, it is Eileen Heneghan’s story today

More Covid 19 updates from Domhnall from our newsroom.

And Nicola Wolfe on the menopause and it’s effect on women’s mental and physical health