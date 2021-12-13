The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 13th December 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show

An amazing anthem for 200 years of the Loreto sisters written by the talented Burnchurch. Siofra Ní Casadaigh and Colm Keher tell us all about the new song and shooting the video.

More local pantos are cancelled. Chubby Brennan on the Castlecomer Panto which is now postponed until next year.

Michael Walsh tells us about Ballyhale Shamrocks win in dramatic circumstances.

We hear about Bird on the Wire. An 11-piece collective of outstanding Irish musicians interpreting Cohen’s best-loved classics and some lesser-known gems. Pauline Scanlon tells us all about it.

Our weekly series on Trees gets into the festive mode and this week Monica Hayes interviews Michael O’Gorman of Celtic Christmas trees to learn the ins and outs of growing Christmas Trees.

The Carlow man who was covering the most controversial Formula One season finale. Tomás Maher fills us in.