The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Monday, 13th February 2023

The Way It Is:

On today’s show, Michael Walsh, KCLR sport commentator and analyst, on yesterday’s Kilkenny – Tipperary match in Nowlan Park.

Siobhan Doyle, Author of ‘A History of the GAA in 100 Objects’, tells us about the treasured GAA Memorabilia by people across the country. They were also presented by their own family’s GAA object, the John Lonergan Trophy in memory of her grandfather John (1899-1968).

Tina Byrne of Ceramics Ireland on a special exhibition at the Design and Crafts Council at their headquarters at the Design Yard in Kilkenny.

Broadcaster Mary Kennedy joins Sue as she talks about Fad Saoil that is about growing older happily, brilliantly and healthily.