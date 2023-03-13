The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Monday, 13th March 2023

KCLR Live:

Paul Hennessey, a Greyhound and Horse Trainer, ahead of the Cheltenham Festival.

We hear the effect of James Martin’s great Oscar performance in the short film ‘An Irish Goodbye’ on people with Down Syndrome, their families and friends. Fiona McGrane and Sean Manicle of Down Syndrome Ireland Kilkenny chat about this.

Aoife Anderson and Jeffrey Gormley chat about the great goings on in Thomastown for St Patrick’s Day. We hear about an exhibition that features the outcomes of the ‘We ♥ Weir Pool Project’ happening on the 17th-19th March.

Mayor David Fitzgerald with an update on the settling in of asylum seekers in the Kilkenny Inn Hotel in Vicar street.

Simon White, Chairman of the Limerick and Tipperary Woodland Owners talks about the Ash Dieback Conference happening in Thurles on the 25th March.