The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday 15th July 2022

Kilkenny Rose Molly Coogan chats to us about the Roses’ Tour around the country over the weekend. She also tells us how she’s preparing for the Rose of Tralee Festival.

Frank Curran reveals the next big act on “A Night Like This”, Petronella’s dinner and music series at the Butterslip.

The Borris Fair returned today after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. Edwina Grace was live at the Borris Fair this morning to speak with the crowd present.

Celine Cash and Sally Murphy tells us about a Bunclody Traveller Women’s Group education project, that is supported by SETU and ETB.

Eoin Swithin Walsh, Author of Kilkenny in Times of Revolution, on what was happening in August 1922 in Kilkenny.

We hear from Alexandria Kelly about the story of a wasteland caused by mining in Ballickmoyler that is now restored into a natural paradise by Sandra and Eugene Kelly.

And Liam Heffernan is organising another trip for the local Ukrainian visitors to Hook Head.