The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 15th November, 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show:

Dr Ida Milne of Carlow College with some lessons from the last big pandemic in 1918/19,

Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather on the warm November. Is it climate change or just a fluke?

Paul Jackman chats with Sue on HGV Education and Training. There is a shortage of HGV Truck Drivers so now is the time to learn how to become one. Paul tells us about the free Professional HGV Traineeship course starting in November in Kilkenny.

Pat and Mary Durkin of Birdwatch Ireland pop in to tell Sue about this months Bird of the Month.

and the 7th episode in our programme series which looks at the role and value of Trees in our economy and as regards climate change. Today Monica brings you the story of Trees and Water through looking at the importance of trees in flood relief and the importance of making sure that harvesting trees doesn’t affect our water courses. This programme features Michael Somers, Forestry Advisor with Teagasc and Eibhlín Vaughan PhD student at UCD.