The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 17th May 2021

The Way It Is;

Today, disaster as the North Quays Project in Waterford is it seems the local authority will have to find a new investor, Sue talks to Waterford Sinn Fein TD David Cullinane

Its National Biodiversity Week, and An Taisce have just announced they are going to appeal the Glanbia Cheese plant High Court decision Liam Lysaght, Director of the National Biodiversity Data Centre on these topics.

A Fox high up on St Francis Abbey over the weekend, Pat Durkin tells us all about it,

Alternative Kilkenny Arts town hall meeting will be held tonight, Thomas Dowling with more on this,

Occupational Therapist Aoife Doyle on dealing with anxiety in unprecedented times,

St Lukes Hospital Consultant Michael Conway on how they are coping with the fallout from the Cyberattack on The HSE,

And Monica Hayes brings us more Nore Vision.