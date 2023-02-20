The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday, 20th February 2023

The Way It Is:

The Kilkenny Inn hosted no refugees on Friday as we were led to believe and there is massive confusion as to a contract which the Department said had been signed between IPAS and the owners of the hotel owners. Domhnall Doyle and Mayor David Fitzgerald discusses the matter.

Cian Doolan and Ger Byrne chats about Dreamtime Radio by the SOS Kilkenny. They will be featured on RTE One TV tonight.

Poet Colm Keegan tells us about the free screening of his poetry project called “Writing Home Documentary” in the Set Theatre Kilkenny.

Colbert Fennelly, a Kilkenny man, is the Technical Environment Lead of th award winning Avatar: The Way of Water. He tells us about his experiencing working on the film.

Anton Scheele on the special photographic exhibition taking place in Carlow soon. The exhibition higlighs the work of local people around the world, supported by World Development and Relief, the development organisation of the Methodist Church in Ireland.

We hear an update on Bridget and her pygmy goats.