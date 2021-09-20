The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 20th September, 2021

The Way It Is;

We meet the talented singer from Tullow who is making serious waves in Romanian X Factor, Stefan J Doyle tells us about the whirlwind experience,



Crisis in accommodation for students in Carlow, Sue talks to Cllr Adrienne Wallace about what should be done to help the students studying in Carlow,

Marion Fossett of Fossett’s Circus on the return of the Big Top and how excited she is to be back on the road with her circus,

Mags Morrissey on the launch of the new Waterways College in Graiguenamanagh,

Emily Hourican on her new book “The Guinness Girls, A Hint of Scandal”,

Ella Yurek tells us all about Carlow’s Polish school,

David Denieffe of IT Carlow on their new consent campaign,

And Brian Redmond gets back to dance teaching today, he tells Sue about his excitement to teach people how to dance again.