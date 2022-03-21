Catch UpThe Way It Is

The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday 21st March 2022

LISTEN BACK

Photo of Shannon Redmond Shannon Redmond21/03/2022
The Way It Is with Sue Nunn
The Way It Is with Sue Nunn

The Way It Is;

Its Down Syndrome Day and we welcome some of those celebrating the day in Kilkenny to the studio,

Jennifer Carroll McNeill Fine Gael TD and spokesperson on Equality is in Kilkenny today on a listening mission on gender equality,

Edwina Grace brings us some of the happenings of the long St Patrick’s weekend, including the walk for Ukraine.

Jim Kavanagh is getting ready to drive a truck with aid to Poland tomorrow,

and KCLR has scooped a prestigious Camogie Association Media Award.

Photo of Shannon Redmond Shannon Redmond21/03/2022