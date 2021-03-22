The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 22nd March 2021

The Way It Is;

Today, our Vicky Phelan joins us from Maryland in the United States before she embarks on her next grueling phase of treatment,

HSE Occupational Therapist Aoife Doyle addresses the topic of Self Care, what is it and how do we begin to feel we are achieving it?

One to one information sessions for secondary school students who would like to find out about IT Carlow and it’s courses, Maria Byrne of IT Carlow tells us more,

Cllr Maria Dollard on alternatives to the traditional graveyards where we lay our loved ones to rest,

Lauren Doyle and Darragh Reynolds who are running and walking to help out a young boy in Carlow,

And Paul Henderson CEO of DMG Media on ‘The Pulse’