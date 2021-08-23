The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 23rd August 2021

The Way It Is;

Sue Nunn is back in the hot seat,

In todays show,

Sue chats to Mick Hanley and Michael Walsh on yesterday’s All Ireland Hurling Final, they chat about the atmosphere at the match and Limericks win,

HSE Senior Occupational Therapist Aoife Doyle is with us to talk about mental health challenges returning to school,

The amazing artist that is Mairead Holohan on her piece “The Calm in the Storm” in the Artists of the Year- People’s Choice Vote competition

What Has Europe Done for the Environment- In Programme 7 we hear about What Europe has done for Wildlife. Susan Clarke talks about EU directives and initiatives regarding wildlife and brings a report following an evening of eel monitoring with Mags Morrissey Co-ordinator of Nore Vision. Finally, Malcolm Noonan TD and Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage talks about how Europe is protecting and increasing wildlife habitats in Ireland. What Has Europe Ever Done for the Environment is funded by the Communicating Europe Initiative

And those 6 Irish people who had to be airlifted off Sweden’s Highest Mountain this morning- Sue spoke earlier to Liam McCabe of South East Mountain Rescue.