The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Monday, 24th April 2023

The Way It Is:

We start a new series called The EU and Us featuring two young people from Kilkenny and Carlow, Ebony Masuku and Katie Brooks who you have met before when we heard from them about their experience of school during Covid. Our first episode is all about The EU and Us and Green Matters. Green Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan joined us as well.

Our sports colleague Robbie Dowling has excelled himself in Footgolf. He won the “Head on the Game” Footgolf Association of Ireland Matchplay Championship Yesterday. Shannon Redmond caught up with him earlier.

Maíre Bowes tells us about her beautiful 19-month-old baby girl who is excelling herself at swimming. We also hear about Water Babies’ Splashaton for Children’s Health Foundation.

Martin Shannon discuss the Blackstairs, Sheep Fair, Acres Programme and much more.

We meet Trishauna Archer, KCLR’s newest presenter.