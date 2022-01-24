The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday 24th January, 2022

The Way It Is;

On Monday’s show,

As Russian ships are active in the waters around Ireland and their troops mass on Ukraine’s borders, we find out about the implications and the background from Retired Major General in the Irish Defence Forces Kieran Brennan,

TJ Reid chats to our Brendan Hennessy after Ballyhale Shamrocks big win,

Vandalism at Castlecomer Discovery Park, Kathy Purcell, General manager there tells us what happened,

Local Minister Of State Malcolm Noonan on a post Covid Bonanza, The Active Travel Funding and Tradfest.

and Our weekly series on Trees which looks at the role Trees play in our lives. This week Monica Hayes took a trip to the Castlecomer Discovery Park to explore how trees affect our health and wellbeing and how the Discovery Park harnesses the presence of trees on the estate to deliver adventure activities and workshops. In the following piece you will hear from Len Brophy, Kathy Purcell, Jo McCarthy, David and Stephen who are senior instructors on the Tree Top Walk, Dominika Stoppa and Michael Somers.