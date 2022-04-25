The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday 25th April 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

We hear from the South MEP himself about his controversial views on the Russian invasion of Ukraine,

MEP Sean Kelly on President Macron’s second term and more,

We also hear from an Irish winemaker Isla Gordon in France about yesterday’s election of Emannuel Macron as President of France for a second term,

An appeal for English language teachers to volunteer to teach adults from Ukraine, Stuart McNamara of E-teachers tells us more,

Jacqui McNabb tells us about a successful weekend packing sunflower seeds in Tullow,

And Marc Ivan O’Gorman introduces a new short series on The Way It is called Words on the Air and features monologues written by some of his students at Carlow College while he was writer in residence,

Today’s monologues are;

Getting out of Bed bu Gabrielle Wolfe

and Churchyard Tree by Noreen Moore Murphy Uí Laighin.