The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Monday, 26th June 2023

The Way It Is:

Senator Malcolm Byrne, member of the Oireachtas Committee on Media, and Andrea Martin, a Media Lawyer, on the firestorm at RTE.

Edwina Grace has been out and about to visit Cois Nore to hear about the work they do for those affected by cancer.

Cllr Maria Dollard on Kilkenny’s performance in Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL), and a missing dog that was frightened by lightning.

We meet Cllr Michael Doyle who is the newly elected Cathaoirleach / Chair of Kilkenny County Council.

KCLR’s Social Media Manager, Nicole Olavario, is off to her new adventures.

The final episode of EU and Us focuses on including us in decisions. Katie caught up with Aine Lynch about the EU Youth Dialogue, and she also spoke with Anna Keogh, and Emma Delaney about their trip to the EU Parliament in Brussels. We also hear from Mikolaj Lesniak of the Twilight Community Group on his response to this matter. The EU and Us is funded by the Communicating Europe Initiative.