The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Monday, 26th September 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

Cleere Life and Pensions’ Gearód Cleere discusses pensions: pensions in Ireland’s budget, private pensions, and new pension providers entering the Irish market.

Edwina Grace spoke with Colin Duggan of the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, and Philip McDonald about how the rise in energy costs impacts their businesses.

Aishling Donnelly of Newpark Close Family Resource Centre on what children need ahead of the budget.

Suzy O’Keefe, Head of Digital and Communication at the Design and Crafts Council, tells us about their ‘Made Local, Made to Last’ Campaign.

Domhnall Doyle of KCLR’s News Team on what’s been leaked and what not in Budget 2023.

Peter Boyd, Volunteer and Services Officer of Arthritis Ireland, tells us about arthritis, its warning signs, cure and support available.

Project Manager Edel Kennedy chats about the Delta Sensory Gardens going digital.

Sinead Keogh on tonight’s Full Time and time to get rid of those skorts on the Camogie pitch.