The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday 27th June 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

Aidan Harte, a Kilkenny Artist, chats about his sculpture, The Puca.

Eva Boyle, HIQA’S Head of Children’s Services, HIQA’s report on Ireland’s children’s services during 2021.

Kilkenny is to get its first ever burlesque performance called The Cat’s Meow – A Kilkenny Cabaret happening on the 8th July at the Set Theatre. Arlene Caffrey, Miss Burlesque Ireland 2016/17, joined us in studio.

We hear from Court Correspondent Frank Greany about the sentencing of Martin Kelly for the manslaughter of Gerry Nolan at Deerpark in Castlecomer 16 years ago.

Moldovan Ambassador to Ireland, Ambassador Larisa Miculet, reacts to the EU decision to speed up the country’s application process to become a member of the EU.

Singer songwriter Vincent Vaughan joined us in studio to chat about his debut single, Many a Long and Lonesome Highway.

Suzanna Crampton, American living in Ireland, on the overturning of Roe V Wade.