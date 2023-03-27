The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Monday, 27th March 2023

The Way It Is:

Remembering 23-year-old Edward O’Gorman from Chapel Lane in Kilkenny who was brutally killed during the civil war 100 years ago.

Jadzia Kaminska speaks with Sue about trees being vandalised in Inistioge.

Deirdre Dromey chats with the Luas Suas Racing Team from Loreto Secondary School about competing in the regional final of the F1 in School’s Competition.

Former Mayor of Kilkenny Sean O h’Argain on people’s reactions in his home county to recent developments in the so-called Kerry babies case.

And Major General Kieran Brennan joins us in studio with an update on the Ukranian War.