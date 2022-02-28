The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday 28th February 2022

The Way It Is;

On Today’s show;

Retired Major General Kieran Brennan joins Sue in studio to explain the latest developments in the invasion of Ukraine by Russia,

We hear from more broken hearted Ukranians about the escalating situation in their homeland and ways that we can help those caught up in the war that has been brought upon them,

Frank Curran brings us a lovely competition for dinner and tickets to Declan O Rourke’s upcoming concert at the Watergate Theatre,

David O Sullivan- From Hotels to Gardening,

Liviu Iftime and his friend show their support for Ukraine,

And the latest episode of our weekly programme that looks at Trees and the role trees play in our lives. In the following programme Monica chats with Maura Brennan who runs the Acorn Project which is a community engagement project in Kilkenny. Their aim to build connections with nature through developing workshops that get people out into the woodlands, saving seeds, planting seeds and growing native trees.