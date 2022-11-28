The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday 28th November 2022

The Way It Is:

Minister Humphries on the launch of Embracing Ireland’s Outdoors in Castlecomer Discovery Park ealier today. Frank Stafford of Kilkenny County Council spoke about this amazing project.

BAFTA awards for not one but two of both Kilkenny Animation studios, Cartoon Saloon and Lighthouse Studios. Tomm Moore, who is just back from London, joins Sue on this.

Carlow Film Director Frank Mannion on his latest film in cinemas called ‘Quintessentially British’.

Architect and TV presenter Hugh Wallace on living above shops in towns and High Streets.

Cora Long was at the memorial service for Vicky Phelan yesterday in Mooncoin.

And we hear from Ger Kiely, Commercial Director of Glenveagh and Dr. Eoin Homan, Head of Department of SETU about an exciting joint venture.