The Way It Is With Sue Nunn Monday 28th September 2020

On Monday’s Show, Paul Young CEO of Cartoon Saloon chats to us about the broadcast of Wolf Walkers this weekend!

Darragh McCullogh, Farmer, journalist, broadcaster chats to Sue on his new Children’s book, The Great Irish Farm book. We gave away two of these books to two lucky winners!

Physiotherapist Sinead Gavin spoke on active aging week,

Monica Hayes chats to Paddy Neary about the history of Kilkenny City. He speaks on the river history, trade on the river and the important artifacts that were recovered from the river during the Flood Relief Scheme and much more!

We met the new President of The Irish Dental Association and she is from Kilkenny, Dr. Anne O’Neill

Marion features in today’s Women’s Bits series

And we chat HIQUa’s new infection control measures for nursing homes

