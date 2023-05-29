The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Monday, 29th May 2023

The Way It Is:

Jim Harding and the team are taking vehicles to Ukraine from Ireland. He tells us about Ireland 2 Ukraine and their journey as well.

Kaye Fennessy, Assessment Team Leader For Carlow, Kilkenny & South Tipperary Tusla, on the urgent need for Foster Carers.

Labour Party Leader Ivana Bacik on her first official constituency visit in Kilkenny as party leader.

Minister Mary Butler and Minister Malcolm Noonan were out and about in Kilkenny City today, and have visited a couple of mental health organisations like Teac Tom, Ossory Youth, Kilkenny Carlow Samaritans, and much more. KCLR’s Senior Reporter Edwina Grace caught up with the ministers and the various organisations.

The EU and Us and Our Health and Wellbeing: Katie Smithers Brooks and Ebony Masuku discuss EU Joint Action ImpleMENTAL to improve and promote mental health, and Galway Community Circus Erasmus funding. Sean Kelly MEP on the support young people get from the EU on health and well-being. EU and Us is funded by the Communicating Europe Initiative.