The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Monday, 5th September 2022

KCLR Live:

On today’s show,

We remember Jack De Bromhead, a 13-year-old jockey who died in a pony riding accident. We are joined by John “Shark” Hanlon as he recalls the friendship his son Paddy has developed with Jack.

John Paul Phelan TD says there is a delay to registering his co-owned rental property with the Rental Tenancy Board (RTB).

Pat Durkin of Birdwatch Ireland tells us all about the Buzzard, our September Bird of the Month.

We get the public’s reaction on Kilkenny County Council’s draft masterplan for the proposed new neighbourhood of Loughmacask in Kilkenny City. Edwina Grace also joins us to discuss this new development.

Former Major General Kieran Brennan provides an update on the dispute in Ukraine.