The Way It is with Sue Nunn Monday 8th June 2020

On Monday’s show, local Green Party TD Malcolm Noonan on the ongoing Government formation talks. Physiotherapist Sinead Gavin on Vitamin D and Exercise for Bone Health. Ann Murtagh on her new children’s book The Sound of Freedom. Monseigneur Michael Ryan pays tribute to his wonderful colleague Monseigneur Jim Cassin who died. Local arts & crafts shop, The Store in Borris reopens and we have our Monday series ‘Women’s Bits’ where women share stories from their lives