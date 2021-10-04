Catch UpThe Way It Is
The Way It Is with Sue Nunn on Friday 1st October
LISTEN BACK HERE
The Way It Is;
On Friday’s show,
Carlow Kilkenny Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness discusses the Grace case, climate change, Dáil pairings and his recent holidays in Southern France
Vet Richard Ryan of Archersfield Veterinary Clinic answers listener queries and talks about pets picked up during Covid
Organiser of fundraiser ‘Kells to Kabul’ update us on the situation in Afghanistan
Celebrity chef Edward Hayden chats about autumn cooking
Weekly panellists Seán Butler and Pat O’Neill review the stand-out stories of the week