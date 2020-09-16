The Way It Is with Sue Nunn on Tuesday 15th September 2020

In Part 1 of Programme 2 – ‘Make Way for the King’ series we dive straight into the river and discover the tiny flies and fish that the young salmon feed from before they go out to sea. We trace their life cycle and breeding habits with Professor Ken O’Sullivan, learn about fly tying and the history of the Kilkenny Angling Association with Paddy Dunne and Tommy Hoyne and hear a little bit about the history of Maudlin Street, where we are broadcasting from with local historian Paddy Neary. ‘Make Way for the King’ is a part of NASCO’s Education & Outreach Project for International Year of the Salmon and is brought to you with financial assistance from the European Union

n Part 2 of Programme 2 – 'Make Way for the King' we introduce you to the Sami people and hear from Aslak Holmberg who explains how the salmon are central to the Sami traditional way of life and how there is a lot of knowledge and skill involved in fishing for salmon. It's important to preserve this knowledge and our next guest, Padraig O'Neill, does just that by facilitating the 'Something Fishy' programme where he, with members of Inland Fisheries, goes to schools to tell the children about fish and fishing. Dr Paddy Gargan is Senior Research Officer with Inland Fisheries and he explains the role of this body in the conservation of salmon and the lets us know about the numbers of salmon in the River Nore. Finally the programme ends with Walter Phelan, curator of the Fly Fishing and Game museum who gives us the background to the evolution of fly tying and the development of lines and rods in Ireland over the years.