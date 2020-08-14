The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thurs 14th August 2020

On the show….

As confusion abounds in the UK over estimated grades Sue chats to Colm Keher, Principal of Loreto Secondary school in Kilkenny about the prospect for the Irish experiment.

Edward Hayden fills us in on his escapades.

Shauna Mc Hugh reports from the newly opened Butler Gallery and

Councillor Willie Quinn outlines school transport problems.

PART ONE



Earlier today, Sue visited to Sinead Lucey’s group exhibition, following her shortlisting for the prestigious Zurich Portrait Prize.

We hear from Astronomy Ireland on the possibility of a tiny meteorite making Kilkenny’s big bang.

And as always on a Thursday we check in with Matt O Keefe ahead of

tonight’s Farm Show.

PART TWO

