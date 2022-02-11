The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Thursday 11th February 2022

The Way It Is;

We hear from renowned Accident and Emergency consultant Chris Luke about the effects of drugs such as cocaine on our brains and bodies in the light of recent events in Donegal,

Sue talks to Roisin Gilroy of St Canice’s Credit Union about what role credit unions will have in the Giant Retrofit Rollout,

Toy testers are wanted aged 3 months to 3 years to try out Clever Tots Toy Club sustainable toys,

Pat O’Neill and Sean Butler give us their take on the week,

Domhnall Doyle runs through the government measures announced to address the cost of living,

And something fell out of a van this morning in Carlow, Seamus Marnane tells us more.