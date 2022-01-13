The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Thursday 13th January 2022

The Way It Is;

On Thursday’s Show,

Honoria Gilchrist of Carlow Women’s Aid on the murder of Ashling Murphy,

Joe McKeown of the INTO pays tribute to the young teacher who was murdered while out running yesterday,

KB (Kay Brennan) on American Country Music and her days as a soccer pro for the Irish Team,

Sinead Hubble, Head of News in Midlands Radio 3, on the tragedy that happened to Ashling Murphy,

Stephanie McDermott in Kilkenny is lighting candles for Ashling in Kells,

Fran Whearty of The National Lottery on the new rules with Lottery,

and Matt O’Keeffe ahead of tonights Farm Show.